50 minutes ago

The center referee Eso Doh Morisson who officiated the match day 2 Ghana Premier League clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars has been slapped with an eight match ban for his poor judgement in the said game.

Hearts of Oak took the lead in the first half of the game through striker Kofi Kordzi but were pegged back by Aduana Stars after the centre referee awarded a penalty to the visitors for what he termed a nudge on Aduana Striker Bright Adjei.

Aside that the phobians claim per their petition to the match review panel that they were robbed of two penalties by the center as in the 23rd minute Hearts forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie was floored in the penalty box by Aduana Stars center back Farouk Adams but the referee waved away the appeals as play continued.

According to the defending champions they had another penalty shout in the 73rd when same Farouk Adams upended Kofi Kordi whiles he was bearing on goal in the penalty box but the referee turned a blind eye to it.

Hearts also avers that the referee wrongfully showed their defender Mohammed Alhassan a second yellow card for tripping Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei when the striker missed his step and fell whiles Aduana were also awarded a penalty for that same incident.

The phobians also questioned why the Match Commissioner on the day Charles Darkwa chose to sit in the Presidential box preventing them from airing their grievances to them.

The match review panel chaired by Dr. Francis Eyiah Bediako dismissed the first penalty claim by Hearts on Daniel Afriyie Barniehin the 23rd minute but agreed that there was clear contact on Kofi Kordzi in the73rd minute for the second penalty claim which should have been awarded.

It also arrived at the decision that the decision to book Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan for a second yellow card and award Aduana Stars a penalty was wrong and have as such banned the referee for eight matches although the referee vehemently defended his decision after he was shown a video footage of the incident.