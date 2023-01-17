1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko's Administrative Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has sarcastically applauded center referee Franklin Akumatey for his splendid performance against Bibiani Gold Stars in their match day 13 clash at the Dun's Park on Monday.

Kotoko drew 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday afternoon in their match day 13 match at Dun's Park.

The referee awarded two penalties to the home side Gold Stars which were contentious but the first of the two was pathetic, to say the least.

“The team did well and the referee also did very well.He has done so well and he officiated the game fairly. We will not lodge any official complaint or whatsoever on him, he did so well” he told Oyerepa FM/TV

With the first penalty, the Gold Stars attacker jumped the ball clearly striking his arm and the referee was standing a few yards away and awarded a penalty against Kotoko.

Kotoko took the lead in added time in the first half through in-form striker Steven Mukwala as they ended the first half with a one goal lead.

After recess, the home side was given a contentious penalty which Laar Ibrahim converted but the Kotoko goalie saved his strike before Yahaya Dramani tucked home the rebound to pull parity for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Mukwala nearly gave Kotoko the lead while Amankona also had an opportunity but they were all wasted.

Bibiani Gold Stars were awarded another contentious penalty in the 69th minute but Kotoko goalie Fred Asare saved it to preserve Kotoko's one point.