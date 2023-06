2 hours ago

The Referee la Appointment Committee has named Nii-Cofie as Centre referee for the MTN FA Cup final between Dreams FC and King Faisal FC.

He will be assisted by Kofi Nyarko Bekai (Assistant I) and Mikaal-il Fauzan (Assistant II) with Maxwell Hanson as the 4th official.

The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final which is scheduled for 4pm kickoff will take place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Sunday, June 18,2023.

The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.