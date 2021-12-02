21 minutes ago

Namibia’s Nuusiku Vistoria Shangula Vistoria has been appointed as the centre Referee for Saturday’s FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier between Zambia and Ghana.

Referee Nuusiku will be assisted by Maneo Evodia Tau (Assistant I), Nobuhle Assistance Tsokela (Assistant II) and Akhona Zennith Makalima (Fourth Official) all from South Africa.

Rusina Kuda Majo from Zimbabwe will serve as the Match commissioner while Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia acts as Referee Assessor with Collins Kabila from Zambia serving as COVID 19 officer.

The Black Princesses will play Zambia in the first leg on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Nkoloma Stadium.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is slated for Costa Rica next year.