1 hour ago

Newly-appointed GFA Referees Manager, Alexander Kotey says a number of strategic decisions will be taken to improve refereeing in Ghana.

The retired FIFA referee started work on Monday following his appointment on May 25, 2020.

Speaking to the GFA media team in his first interview, Mr. Kotey said: “My appointment never came to me as a surprise because I know the experience I have and the knowledge as far as refereeing is concerned.”

The CAF and FIFA Refereeing Instructor stated that a number of policies have been laid down to upgrade the work of refereeing in Ghana.

“We are going to create an enabling atmosphere for each and every referee and make sure that we create a good rapport between refereeing and the media as far as education is concerned.

“We also want to undertake a thorough medical check for all our elite referees. It is no more going to be the referees doing their own test and bringing it to us,” he noted.

Referee Kotey also stated there will be equal opportunity for all.

“There is nothing like this is my boy or this is my girl. Every referee will be given equal and fair opportunity to work and that will get you opportunities. Of course, if you are ready to work then the sky will be your limit.”

On female referees, he expressed that his department will work hard to motivate them to get to the top and also push the good ones to officiate the men’s game.

“We want to look at how best we can motivate our female referees in getting them to the top light of refereeing, especially the good ones. The good ones amongst them will officiate in men’s game.”

Alex Kotey, a 2006 SWAG (Sports Writers Association of Ghana) Referee of the Year, has worked as a Referees Instructor, Referee Assessor and also a Match Commissioner. The retired FIFA referee officiated at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana. He has also handled games at the CAF U-20 level and the CAF Champions League, where he handled matches up to the semi-final level in 2007.