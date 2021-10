5 hours ago

Match Officials for Match Day Five of the Women’s Regional League for both Northern and Southern Zones. Below are the Match Officials including Venue Media Officers and Cameramen:

REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS

NORTHERN ZONE

DATE: 16TH OCTOBER, 2021

MATCH: DREAMZ LADIES VS DYNAMITE LADIES

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: VIDA YANUBE

ASSISTANTS: PATRICIA KYERAA & ISSAH FATIMATA

4TH REFEREE: FAIZATU JAKPA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: CONSTANCE AZE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: 16TH OCTOBER, 2021

MATCH: ZICOM LADIES FC VS REAL CRUSADERS L

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: BARIKISU SALIFU

ASSISTANTS: PATRICIA KYERAA & PORTIA KORSAH

4TH REFEREE: FADILA KASSIM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MONICA ACHUADEM

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: 16TH OCTOBER, 2021

MATCH: FOSU ROYAL LADIES VS FC SAVANNAH

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: EUNICE BARKIBANE

ASSISTANTS: ISHAQ HAWAWU & RABI IBRAHIM

4TH REFEREE: BARIKISU SALIFU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: CONSTANCE AZE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

SOUTHERN ZONE

DATE: 17TH OCTOBER, 2021

MATCH: ANLO LADIES VS ARMY LADIES

VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK

REFEREE: REJOICE ADOKWEI

ASSISTANTS: CYNTHIA MENSAH & MARGARET SOWAH

4TH REFEREE: SERAPHINE ANYINAM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN NKRUMAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAAB

DATE: 17TH OCTOBER, 2021

MATCH: VALUED GIRLS VS ESSIAM SOCRATES

VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK

REFEREE: CYNTHIA ANAFO

ASSISTANTS: ANITA EASTWOOD & FORGIVE AVULUKPOR

4TH REFEREE: PATRICIA SUSUAWU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN NKRUMAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAAB

DATE: 17TH OCTOBER, 2021

MATCH: FAITH LADIES VS BASAKE HOLY ROYALS

VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK

REFEREE: GLORIA MORTSUI

ASSISTANTS: AGNES GOHOHO & VICTORIA AKORLI

4TH REFEREE: SARAH ADJETEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN NKRUMAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAAB