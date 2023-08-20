1 hour ago

The referees appointment committee has named officials for the playoff game between Team Move FC and Mahala Football Academy.

The match which comes off at the Robert Mensah stadium in Cape Coast Sunday morning, will be officiated by Gideon Nii-Cofie. He will be assisted by Seth Abletor (Assistant I), Theophilus Akugre (Assistant II) and Rejoice Addokwei (4th referee).

The Match Commissioner is Edmund Osamquaye.

The match will stream on all official social media handles of the Ghana Football Association.