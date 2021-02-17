3 hours ago

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey is embarking on regional visits to assess and discuss modalities for the implementation of the ‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing program.

The visits have taken him to Central and Western Regions of the country. His first stop was in Takoradi on February 12, 2021 where he held lengthy discussions with Instructors, Executives and managers of football in the Regions to deliberate on recruitment of the young boys and girls, methods to teach and conduct Exams, practical training, Logistics & funding and plans towards the commencement of juvenile football.

About 100 young boys and girls have been registered in the Central Region awaiting clearance from the GFA to begin the practical training.

“This is an important programme, if well managed, will impact positively on the future of refereeing in Ghana and the football industry so there is the need for us to be committed and motivated to make this exercise a success. Referees Manager Alex Kotey told instructors.

“Teaching has to commence immediately in schools where potential referees are, so that we can engage them on practical lessons on Saturdays since all sporting activities are banned in schools” he added

He then proceeded to the Central Region where he visited Cape Coast municipal, Abura Dunkwa, Twifo Praso, Twifo Heman, Assin Gyekea & Akrofuom and Agona Swedru. Other places included, Dunkwa on Offin, Elmina and Ajumako.

Mr. Alex Kotey is expected to continue his visit to Upper East and the Northern Regions this weekend.

In line with this program, the GFA has taken delivery of some Refereeing equipment for competitions. The equipment includes, 50 whistles, 100 writable Red / Yellow cards, 100 cans with 15 holders of Varnishing spray which will also be used Premier, Women Premier and Division One League matches.