3 hours ago

The Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC has described as unacceptable the posture of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited’s refusal to reinstate their dismissed local leaders who are workers of the company.

Already, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has served notice that it will on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, embark on a nationwide protest in solidarity with the union to demand the reinstatement of their local executives.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the Union Abdul-Moomin Gbana wants the government to intervene and for the company to respect the rights of its workers.

“Sunon Asogli Ghana must respect the laws and must be able to work with unions now and into the future. Government must stand up to this matter and ensure that the right things are done. Government must be interested in this matter,” General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC said.

Source: citifmonline