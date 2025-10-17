1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has cautioned that presidential candidates who refuse to concede defeat despite clear electoral outcomes pose a threat to Ghana’s democratic stability.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, October 16, Mr. Aboagye said true leadership is demonstrated through courage and a commitment to preserving national peace, especially in politically tense moments.

“A presidential candidate who refuses to concede defeat in the face of obvious loss at a time when there are multiple incidents of violence across the country is a coward and a danger to our democracy. Courageous leaders act in time to save our peace,” he wrote.

His comments follow remarks by NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who said he would only concede defeat after the Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared the results of a presidential election.

“Until the last constituency results are declared, if I am a presidential candidate, I will never accept defeat. I will never accept defeat until the Electoral Commission comes out to declare,” he stated.