7 hours ago

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has levelled new accusations against her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, as tensions in their high-profile marriage intensify.

The couple, who have reportedly been living separately in recent weeks, are said to be grappling with deep-seated marital issues following the circulation of a viral video showing Regina in visible distress at her home. The footage, which surfaced on October 18, 2025, captured the actress tearfully alleging that she had endured years of mistreatment from her husband.

Shortly after the video went viral, reports emerged claiming that Nwoko allegedly sent thugs to assault and forcibly remove her from their residence — an allegation the senator swiftly denied.

In his rebuttal, Senator Nwoko accused Regina of substance and alcohol abuse, claiming she had refused multiple attempts to seek rehabilitation. He further alleged that she had become violent towards domestic staff, worsening tensions in their household.

Following the fallout, Regina reportedly moved out of the couple’s home and purchased her own property.

However, in a new Instagram Story posted on November 3, 2025, the Nollywood star accused Nwoko of ordering the arrest of her elder siblings in a bid to coerce her into returning home and accepting rehabilitation.

“He has gone as far as getting my siblings arrested simply because I refused to come back or go to rehab,” she wrote. “He has hurt me enough and still dares to spread lies about me. If he doesn’t stop, I will expose everything he has been hiding. He should leave me and my family alone.”

Regina further condemned her estranged husband for “tarnishing their family’s image”, questioning why he had escalated private marital issues into a public spectacle.

She concluded her post with a stern warning, hinting that she was prepared to reveal “deep secrets” about the senator if the alleged intimidation continued.