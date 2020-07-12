59 minutes ago

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have named their newborn son.

The actress believed to be nineteen years of age welcomed her first child about 12 days ago for the 60-year-old Nigerian politician and lawyer as one of his wives. The couple has now named their child at a colourful ceremony.

Announcing the name of her son, Regina shared photos from the christening and wrote “Newborns represent life, hope and the promise of love. The arrival of my bundle of joy has been nothing short of excitement”.

She continued that “Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower! Thank you all for your congratulatory messages, calls and sharing in our joy. A journey to motherhood begins. Meet MUNIR NEJI NED-NWOKO”.

See her post below for the beautiful photos from the ceremony.