1 hour ago

All Regional Football leagues are scheduled to kick off the weekend of March 20-23, 2020.

The Division 2 league and other lower tier competitions will all kick off next month after a 2-year absence.

The Juvenile Colts Competitions (U13, U15 & U17) will also commence on the same date as well as the Women’s Division 1 league.

The GFA met Chairpersonsof the various Regional FAs on Tuesday to discuss the commencement of their leagues and other related matters.