The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association is calling on the Youth Employment Agency to halt plans of recruiting and training Senior High School Graduates to support nurses at Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds.

YEA last week announced that it was rolling out a program to train over 5,000 senior high school graduates across the country to assist nurses stationed at CHPS compounds by the end of August.

The Association however argues that there are over 10,000 nurses belonging to 2019, 2020 and 2021 batches awaiting employment.

It stressed that “recording of medical history and symptoms, conducting physical examination and providing bedside care requires special skills which can only be provided by trained health personnel.”

“Any training of SHS graduates which does not conform to standards set out by the NMC will pose a threat to the lives of all Ghanaians, especially those in our rural communities whose first point of access to health care and in some cases the only access to health services are the CHPS compounds,” the association added.

The group warned that “the politicization of nursing and midwifery in Ghana is getting out of hand.”

It added that “every nurse and midwife not to commit themselves in any way to the training of any SHS graduates who are not to go through any of the standardized training as stipulated by the NMC of Ghana.”