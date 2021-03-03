1 hour ago

The Registrar General, Jemima Oware, has disclosed that she is awaiting more winding down orders from the court assigned to handling the liquidation cases for fund management, before making more payment to customers whose funds have been locked-up in the various defunct fund management companies.

Giving updates on the payment process, Mrs. Oware, in an interaction with Citi Business News, said she was waiting on the court to decide the next line of action, which will include holding more creditor meetings.

“For our end, we have finished our bit of class and creditor meetings, which was done at the end of last year. This year, we haven’t held any yet. I am waiting for a few more orders from the court. Once I get that, then I’ll have another round of creditor and class meetings.”

“But the government gave out a partial bailout package to all those companies that have not as yet received orders to wind them up. At least they’ve gotten a partial bailout of GHS50,000. That is currently ongoing. That is why there is a bit of calm on that front. But I’ll definitely be having a round of meetings again.”

The Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in November 2020 announced that the government had authorized a partial payment of up to GHS50,000 to all customers of the remaining defunct Fund Management Companies whose monies were locked up.

This followed an earlier directive by government to pay customers whose claims were validated.

A statement issued by the SEC said the customers will be paid while the court process on the liquidation petition and other matters continue.

The Amalgamated Mutual Fund PLC then commenced cash payments under the partial bailout scheme to these clients.

These payments are still ongoing, according to the Registrar General, Jemima Oware, who is also the official liquidator for the collapsed Fund Management Companies.

Source: citifmonline