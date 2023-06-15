1 hour ago

The Association wishes to announce that the Registration Window for the 2023/24 football season will open on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 for all registered clubs in Ghana.

The opening of the registration window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of registration before the commencement of each football season.

Activity Deadline

Opening of Registration Window: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 00:01 GMT

Closure of Registration Window: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 23:59 GMT

All queries must be answered by clubs within 3 days, including weekends and holidays.

All clubs are expected to complete their registration before the deadline.

Clubs are to note that there shall be no extension and the deadline SHALL be strictly enforced.

As the 2023/2024 registration opens on June 20, 2023, the following Directives are to be strictly observed:



All queries for 2022/2023 season on club’s dashboard when vetted after June 19, 2023 will revert to 2022/2023 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of the players again for the 2023/2024 season if they so wish to register the players for the new season.



Payment for the processing of registration MUST be made before the system will be opened for submission of application for vetting. Proof of payment must be submitted to the IT Department to update the Club Account Wallet on the FIFA Connect system.



All registration processing payments must be made, and proof of payment sent to [email protected]



Clubs are to note that all payments for registration processing must be made at least three (3) days before the date the club intends to input the registration into the system.



Wrong, fake, unreadable documents in their application SHALL be rejected in the system and a new application shall attract a new fee.



The GHANA CARD shall be used as of proof of identity for registration for renewals, transfers and new registration. For players below 15 years of age, Passport or digital birth certificate could be used. All foreign players must use their passport.



All passport pictures in the system must be changed to current pictures. Old pictures shall be rejected.



All Professional transfers of players both domestic and international must be done in the Transfer Matching System (TMS) before registration can be completed in the FIFA Connect registration system.



Clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player. Kindly note that the responsibility to conduct efficient due diligence is on the club.



Where a club refuses to release an amateur player to the new club, the GFA shall release the amateur player to the new club to ensure smooth registration of such a player.



Clubs that refuses to counter instruct a transfer request in the DTMS when there is a transfer agreement, the player involved will be declared free and all the benefits in the transfer agreement will be nullified.



Final Dispensation for merging of double registration is available ONLY in this main window and shall not be extended.



All leagues (Including Regional League) SHALL start before the opening of the second window.



All clubs that register less than 15 players in the main window shall be deemed as not ready to participate in the season and their Registration Account will be deactivated and subsequently declared as defunct.



“Responsibility for the truthfulness of information on players’ registration lies on the clubs and not on the GFA” per the GFA Regulations.

Once again, the Association wishes to remind all clubs to be mindful of the importance of deadlines and the strict compliance regime and the consequences thereof, following the failure to adhere to them.