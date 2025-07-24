1 hour ago

Bureaucratic delays and high regulatory costs at Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) are discouraging many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from obtaining the necessary sanitary permits and product approvals—raising serious concerns about public health and the long-term viability of this vital sector.

Industry experts warn that the current regulatory framework poses a significant barrier to smaller businesses, particularly in the food and beverage industry, where many operators work from informal or home-based settings. Without reforms, the risk of unregulated and potentially unsafe products entering the market continues to grow.

SMEs make up 92% of all registered businesses in Ghana and contribute around 70% to the country’s GDP. Despite being hailed as the backbone of the economy, the sector remains burdened by persistent challenges including limited access to finance, poor infrastructure, and rising operational costs. Increasingly, complex and costly regulatory requirements are compounding these issues.

Recent research indicates that up to 75% of SMEs in Ghana fail within their first three years. Among them is Kwaku Agyeman (name changed), a home-based honey producer who has been operating for eight years. Despite his desire to formalise his business through FDA certification, he says the system is not built for small producers like himself.

“I wanted to get the FDA number, the standard badge,” Agyeman told B&FT. “But the quantity they wanted for sampling was more than I produce in a month. It felt like the process was built for factories, not individuals like me.”

Now in 2025, Agyeman still operates on a small scale, selling only to a handful of loyal customers. “I had a 20-bottle order in June. In July, I’ve had none. The process is tedious. I gave up after my first rejection.”

Despite lacking certification, Agyeman continues selling to customers who trust his product—a situation not unique to him. Across the country, many informal businesses operate without permits, making them difficult to monitor and creating potential risks to public health.

In contrast, larger businesses with reputations to protect are more likely to adhere to safety standards. But it’s the small, uncertified operators who often fly under the radar, posing a greater threat to consumer safety.

Another entrepreneur, Akosua Frema (also not her real name), produces fruit drinks and initially obtained a three-year FDA certificate in 2021 with support from the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), which covered her initial registration costs.

“I didn’t pay anything the first time,” she said. “But renewing it has been a struggle. I paid GH₵350 per flavour just for testing—over GH₵3,500 for my ten products. And that’s before knowing the final cost for certification.”

Since February 2025, Frema has been caught in a frustrating back-and-forth between the FDA and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). After testing, CSIR flagged issues with her water quality and production environment.

“They said there were problems, but I haven’t fixed them yet. Still, I’m producing and selling,” she admitted.

Her case highlights a broader issue: the disconnect between regulatory bodies. It remains unclear whether CSIR’s test results are automatically shared with the FDA or if the burden lies on applicants—adding yet another layer of complexity to the process. This fragmented system, coupled with weak enforcement, raises serious questions about consumer safety.

Ghana continues to battle sanitation-related illnesses such as cholera and diarrhoea. Without swift reforms to streamline certification processes and bring more SMEs into the formal regulatory framework, the country could face a wider public health crisis.

The FDA, mandated under the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), is responsible for ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of food, drugs, and other regulated products. It issues hygiene permits and conducts inspections before approving facilities. However, its current processes appear to favour large-scale producers, leaving small businesses behind.

It remains unclear whether the FDA’s hesitance to approve low-volume producers is a matter of policy or practice. What is clear, however, is that the system—despite its intentions—is not working for the majority of Ghanaian SMEs.

At the time of publication, the FDA declined to respond to inquiries from B&FT.

With SMEs playing a central role in employment, food security, and economic growth, there is an urgent need to reimagine the regulatory system. Ghana must find a way to maintain high safety standards while making compliance more accessible and affordable for small-scale producers. Without such reforms, both public health and the survival of this critical sector remain in jeopardy.