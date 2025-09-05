5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars have strengthened their squad with the signing of Burkina Faso striker Razack Sanou on a two-year deal from Salitas FC.

The tall and imposing forward is expected to add firepower to the Miners’ attack as they gear up for the 2025/26 domestic season and their maiden campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Gold Stars confirmed the signing in a statement on their official channels:

“We are excited to announce that Bibiani GoldStars have signed Burkina Faso forward, Sanou Razack, on a two-year deal from Burkinabe Premier League side Salitas FC. Welcome to the Miners’ family, Razack! Great things ahead together.”

Before joining Salitas, the 23-year-old striker featured for Onze d’Afrique and KOZAF in Burkina Faso, where he built a reputation for his strength, aerial presence, and eye for goal.

Gold Stars, who defied the odds to win their first-ever Ghana Premier League title last season, will begin the defence of their crown against Bechem United on September 12, 2025.

They will then turn their attention to continental duty, facing Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League — a huge test for the Bibiani-based side as they look to announce themselves on the African stage.

With Sanou Razack’s arrival, the Miners will be hoping to replicate their domestic fairytale on the continental front.