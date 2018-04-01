1 hour ago

A youth group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central region, wants suspended ex-party Chairman Bernard Allotey Jacobs reinstated.

The group calling itself the Concerned Youth of NDC, has thus issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the party to rescind the decision.

According to the group the decision to suspend the top NDC member, could jeopardize the party’s election fortunes ahead of the 2020 polls.

“We woke up this morning to hear the shocking news of another highly-regarded son of the Central Region, Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a true Fante NDC man whose record and toil for our party is known and appreciated by all side of the political divide,” the group said in a statement in part.

Advancing his argument in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday, a leader of the group, Kofi Sasah said the suspension is part of a grand scheme by some executives led by National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to sideline Fantes in the party

He explained that, some leaders, who are role models in the region, are being unfairly victimised.

“These leaders profess by mouth their love for Fantes but deep within their hearts harbour hate, disregard and ill-will for Fantes,” he fumed.

Mr Sasah, who claimed he has the backing of about 245 NDC members, described as “sickening” the victimisation of Fantes.

He stated that, if in two days, they don’t recall Mr Jacobs, those being more “Catholic than the Pope” will face their wrath.

“We are calling on all Fantes in the NDC to rise up and call our leaders led by senior Comrade, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to order,” Mr Sasah stressed.

Regional Executives

In a sharp response, however, NDC Central Regional Youth Organiser, Eric Dadson said on the programme that the group fighting for Mr Jacobs is not known in the party.

Daily Mail

He said their concerns are illegitimate because they failed to use party structures to get their concern addressed.

Mr Dadson said they support the position taken by the party and urged Mr Jacobs to make himself available for the necessary disciplinary procedures.

Mr Allotey Jacobs was suspended over what the party describes as an ‘anti-party conduct’.

But Mr Jacobs who appears unfazed at the turn of events said in an interview that “he will continue to speak the truth”, though the circumstances behind his suspension is yet to be detailed.