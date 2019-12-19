2 hours ago

The Western Regional House of Chiefs (WRHC) is demanding the reinstatement of the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi-Anhwianso traditional area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, as the Chair of the Governance and Development Committee of the National House of Chiefs.

The chiefs, at a press conference, said the removal of Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II is “an affront to the customary integrity of the chieftaincy institution and natural justice.”

The Paramount Chief for the Wassa Amenfi traditional area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim, who addressed the press, said the decision must be reversed with immediate effect.

The National House of Chiefs on 12 December 2019, at the final sitting of the House in Kumasi, announced that it had removed Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II as the Chairman of the Governance and Development Committee of the House with immediate effect.

The House had explained that it took that decision because it was the second time the paramount chief had gone public to criticise a unanimous decision taken by the House.

The National House of Chiefs had taken a position that partisan politics should be rejected at the local level elections but Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II openly disagreed with the House’s position.

The Western regional chiefs who endorsed the reinstatement of Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II included the acting Chair of the WRHC, Awulae Amihere Kpainyili III; Omanhene of the Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II; and the Paramount Chief for Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V.

The rest are the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX; Paramount Chief of Mpohor Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwaw Entsie II; and the Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II.