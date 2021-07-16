1 hour ago

Sammi Awuku, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has been cautioned that he will be departing from the teachings of the Assemblies of God if he accepts the position offered him by President Akufo-Addo as the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority.

A group that describes itself as the Concerned Youth of Assemblies of God have reminded him that their teachings is against lottery and its related activities.

An Adomonline report quotes excerpts of the said statement which captures the youth appealing to Sammi Awuku not to accept the appointment.

The statement signed by one Christian Owusu who is the convenor, further appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to offer their church member a new appointment that aligns with his beliefs.

“Our Church, since its inception, frowns on lottery/gambling as it is one of the earthly things that destroy the moral fibre of every society, especially the youth. As such, we won’t sit aloof and allow our brother Sammi Awuku to accept this particular appointment as a member of Assemblies of God Church.

“We would like to inform the President that if indeed he has our brother at heart and would like to reward him for his dedication, hard work and commitment towards the NPP, then he should find him a decent appointment that will be acceptable to our church members across the country.”

The group further called on the leadership of Assemblies of God to intervene and convince Awuku against accepting the NLA post.

“We are by this release calling on Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah, personal Prophet of Sammi Awuku and the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church, the General Superintendent, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, to talk to our brother, Mr. Sammi Awuku to reject such an ungodly appointment to protect the name and image of our church and its noble members.

“The Assemblies of God Church deserves better and that we are ready to thank the President if only he appoints our brother to a more responsible and Christian-befitting position."

Source: Ghanaweb