The former deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must do all it can to win and retain power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP’s mantra of “breaking the 8” is a must and therefore, the party must work effortlessly towards that vision.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.

The EIU said, “the former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.”

Packaged and rejected Mahama

However, speaking on Asaase Radio’s news analysis and current affairs programme, The Forum, on Saturday (23 April), Kpemka said, “His Excellency John Mahama has been packaged and given to Ghanaians and rejected overwhelmingly on two occasions. So, when the NPP picks its candidate and puts its house in order and again exploits clearly the weaknesses that he [John Mahama] has, even his governance style which the people haven’t forgotten, it’ll be very difficult for them to come to power as said by the EIU.”

“All I’m saying is that it is not for the NPP to be complacent, it’s for the party to put its acts together, unite, work hard and that mantra ‘break the 8’ is possible.”

He added that “absolutely possible, depending on the way we rearrange and position ourselves so that in the end, we are able to ‘break that 8’ and set that record. For me, the mantra of ‘break the 8’ is a must for the NPP and I think that in the end, we’ll be judged not based on anything, but performance.”

Source: Asaaseradio.com