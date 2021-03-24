6 minutes ago

The decision by Ghana Education Service (GES) to backtrack on its initial directive that instructed the Achimota Senior High School to accept two Rastafarian students with dreadlocks is below wisdom, fishy and cannot be explained in any context

“With all due respect, where was sense and knowledge GES before telling authorities to admit the children regardless of their culture? Is it because of what NAGRAT and what the school authorities are saying? That is fishy”, the father of the victim, Tereo Kwame Marhguy quizzed on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

This comes after a lawyer with the Rastafari Council, Ras Tetteh Wayo said GES has backtracked on its initial directive instructing the Achimota Senior High School to accept 2 students with dreadlocks.

According to Mr. Tereo Kwame Marhguy, GES which should have known better and be firm on it earlier decision appears to have lost total control over the work due to external pressures

“The children didn’t force them on the school. They gained admission by the Computer placement. Achimota is not the only school in the country after all”, he pointed out promising to look elsewhere for admission for the affected student.

GES Directive

The GES last Saturday instructed authorities of the Achimota School to admit the two first-year students who reported on campus with dreadlocks.

The directive followed the massive debate on social media after reports that the school had refused to admit the children although they gained admission.

Many Ghanaians were not pleased with the school’s decision to not admit the student even though the constitution demands that no person should be discriminated against.

NAGRAT’s Decision

However, following the GES directive the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) called on the GES to reverse its directive to Achimota School or incur their wrath.

Source: mynewsgh.com