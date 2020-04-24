1 hour ago

Ghanaian Actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson has advised players in the showbiz industry to consider investing in fixed assets.

She took to her Twitter page to advise colleagues to be smart and think about the years ahead and invest in fixed assets and stop borrowing.

Nelson believes Ghanaians are waiting to make mockery of creative persons who fail to manage and invest the little they have during their heydays.

The actress seems concerned about the welfare of her colleagues when they are no more in active service.

“Did I hear showbiz? Relax with the borrowing Charley. Live your life. Be smart. INVEST in fixed assets….think about the years ahead….peeps are waiting to laugh at you in 5years when you broke.” Yvonne Nelson tweeted