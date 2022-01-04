1 hour ago

The Circuit Court in Accra has ordered investigators to release the mobile phone of Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face to him.

The order of the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour was after the accused person had prayed the court to allow the police to release his phone to him.

According to Finny Face, he had a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which requires him to promote their product and will need the phone to do that.

He also told the court he is releasing an album titled ‘Aseda’ which will detail all that he has been going through and will help society at large.

Prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court that investigations are still ongoing and the phone would be needed to assist them.

The prosecutor also argued that the phone will help them conclude their investigations and serve the accused person with disclosures.

But, the court presided over by His Worship Mr. Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the release of his phone immediately his statement is taken.

The case has been adjourned to January 4, 2022.

Funny Face who was looking sound told GHOne TV that, he will henceforth post sensible things on social media.

He was previously granted bail in the sum of GHc20, 000 and was to produce two sureties and is to report to the Police twice every week.

Background

The Comedian was on October 20, referred for a psychiatric re-examination after he was charged with one count of threat of death by the Kaneshie District Court.

Even though the charge was read to him in the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour, his plea was not taken because of his behaviour.

He caused drama when he told the court that, he had lawyers but told them not to come to court because he caused his own problems.

Prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court not to take the plea of the accused person because they suspect he is unstable.

He is on a provisional charge of one count to wit; the threat of death but his plea was not taken because of his behaviour in court.

Source: Kasapafmonline