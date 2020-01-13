3 hours ago

A pressure group under the name Teachers and Trainees Advocacy (TTA) has queried the government on the delayed engagements of some trained teachers.

In a statement, the TTA acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the government for the engagement of some 13,500 out of 14,500 trainees who graduated in 2018.

“However, the fate of the remaining colleagues who undoubtedly qualify and yet not posted are in uncertainty.”

“Since November 22, 2019 that the majority of the postings were effected, those left have not received any tangible reasons emanating from the GES as to why they are still not posted,” the statement noted.

The TTA asked the GES to rectify all challenges with the engagement of the rest of the trained teachers or make known to the general public any justifiable reasons delaying same.

Read the full statement below