The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the immediate release of some ambulances that have been parked at the State House since September 2019.

In a statement copied to Joy News, the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi expressed concern about government’s refusal to release the ambulances despite growing public outcry.

He described reasons given by government for not releasing the ambulances as flimsy “alongside other cock and bull stories.”

Mr Gyamfi said the NDC is not surprised by the never-ending excuses which only “typify the deception, insensitivity and leadership paralysis that Ghanaians are being subjected to by inept President Akufo-Addo and his wasteful government.

“Indeed, governments heartless handling of this ambulance fiasco so far underscores the fact that President Akufo-Addo has very little regard for the lives of Ghanaians, particularly considering the snobbish remarks by the Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson that Ghanaians were already dying before the ambulances were procured,” the statement added.

Even more bizarre for the party are the new reasons given recently by the National Ambulance Service, which curiously was routed through the Ministry of Health and not the Ministry of Special Initiatives.

For them, the claim that two weeks is required to label 307 ambulances, some of which have been in the country since September last year is preposterous, to say the least.

Below is a copy of the full statement: