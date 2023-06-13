1 hour ago

David Ocloo, the tactician for Hearts of Oak, has expressed his unwavering confidence and belief that relegation never scared his team leading up to the final day of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians found themselves embroiled in a tense relegation battle as they approached the last day of the season. However, the Ghanaian giants managed to secure their place in the top-flight by playing out a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Prior to the game, Hearts of Oak had endured a challenging period, suffering six defeats in their last seven matches of the league.

Following their game against Chelsea, Ocloo commended his players for their commendable performance and emphasized his faith in them, stating that relegation was never a source of fear.

"I believe my boys put in a tremendous effort today, and they demonstrated great discipline. I'm extremely proud of them," Ocloo expressed.

"The players executed the game plan perfectly. In football, you can control a game through possession or through defending. We controlled the game by defending, remaining compact, shifting positions, and maintaining our unity. It was a fantastic game, and I am proud of my players," he added.

Ocloo further stated, "I never had any fear of relegation because we are Hearts of Oak, and our history supported us. So, relegation was never a concern."

Hearts of Oak concluded the Ghana Premier League season in 12th place on the league standings, successfully retaining their position in the top-flight.