55 minutes ago

Club Chairman of Division one league side Gold Star, Kwasi Adu says relegation threatened Premier League side Liberty Professionals cannot lure their head coach Kobina Amissah.

Liberty Professionals are in deep trouble as they have a battle on their hands to stay in the Ghana Premier League as they are currently in the relegation zone.

Speculation has since been rife that the Dansoman based side are on the look out for a new coach to replace current coach David Ocloo as the team plummets towards the relegation zone.

Speaking in an interview with OTEC FM, the football administrator says that Gold Stars have better prospects of gaining promotion to the elite division with their coach on the brink of history as the only manager to qualify four different teams to the Premier League.

Whiles Liberty Professionals are embroiled in a relegation battle lying 17th on the league table.

"They can not take Gold Stars' coach, for now, I don't think that Liberty Professionals can entice our coach in any form. Honestly, It will be bad on Amissah's part for him to leave a league in which his team is leading by 4 points which he can make a very big record for himself for qualifying four (4) teams into the Premier if he fights harder," Kwasi Adu told OTEC FM

"Between a team which is being sponsored by a mining company and an individual team which is relegation threatened, who can give you what you want? I know Amissah, he will not make that mistake" He added