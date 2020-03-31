1 hour ago

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has informed all persons and institutions that have encroached on lands bordering its transmission lines, to take immediate steps to relocate.

This is due to the associated safety risks it poses to the public and the need for regular maintenance works on the lines by the company.

Under the Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967 (LI 542) as amended by Regulation No. LI 1737 of 2004, it is an offence for persons or institutions to conduct any form of activity in relation to the lands around the location of power transmission lines.

Activities including drilling, excavating, lorry parks, shops, garages, bars, real estate, operated in the area extending up to twenty meters on each side from the centre line of the transmission towers are prohibited.

These activities pose a danger to human life and property as transmission line faults can result in casualties and damage to properties. Outage to customers could also be prolonged due to restricted access to the Right-of-Ways.

Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah, in a statement, said: "We are very concerned with this trend across the country. Though we have chalked some success by ejecting some encroachers, others have remained adamant. Over the years, we have carried out a lot of sensitization programmes including print and electronic media publications, Information Services Department campaigns and joint engagements with Municipal Assemblies.”

He added, “We are also ready to undertake demolition exercises, where necessary, as part of our mandate to ensure the right thing is done. We are committed to carrying out our mandate as a power transmitter and will do whatever is necessary to prevent interferences."

Over the past years, GRIDCo has had issues with encroachers along its transmission towers and lands. These persons carry out all forms of activities at the risk of their lives.

GRIDCo is working with the relevant state institutions to remove properties and structures and to curb all forms of human activities, within the Right-of-Ways, to safeguard public safety and ensure the reliability of electricity supply. The company may even be compelled to surcharge the costs incurred during such exercises to the encroachers.

Source: myjoyonline.com