13 hours ago

The Secretariat of the Nation Builders Corps, NABco, has directed trainees of the programme to remain at post.

It said the directive comes after a high-level consultation with implementation partners led by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare.

The new directive comes as a major U-turn after the National Coordinator of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars indicated that there would be no extension of the 3-year contract of the trainees.

He even announced the exit plan for the trainees under the programme.

But in the new notice to the trainees dated November 15, 2021, the NABCO secretariat said, “following a high-level Stakeholder meeting with the lead NABCO Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) led by His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and The Honourable Chief of Staff, all NABCO trainees are required to remain at post.”

It is unclear for how long the trainees are expected to remain at post, but the statement said it will be until “permanent arrangements” are made.

The statement said, NABCO Secretariat expects trainees to continue to discharge their duties diligently and professionally at their various workplaces whilst the scheme and the MIPs work towards a smooth final transition.”

Meanwhile, the notice has indicated that a new cohort of NABCO trainees will be recruited in 2022.

Akufo-Addo commissions NABCO recruits

President Nana Akufo-Addo in October 2018 commissioned 100,000 beneficiariesunder NABCO modules which include Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

The programme was introduced as a stopgap measure to address the issue of unemployment in Ghana.

Source: citifmonline