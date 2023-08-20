2 hours ago

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming clash between Remo Stars and Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars' captain, Nduka Junior, is brimming with confidence and positivity.

The Nigerian Premier League runners-up are set to embark on their journey to Cape Coast, where they will face off against the Ghanaian champions in the first leg of the preliminary stage of this prestigious club competition.

Nduka Junior expressed his team's readiness and determination to go toe-to-toe with Medeama SC in a spirited battle for progression to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

"We are used to travelling like this and so we have no problem. We are also prepared against Medeama. We both want to qualify and we have to work hard to achieve that," he said.

He highlighted the team's familiarity with such travels and affirmed their preparation to face the Ghanaian champions.

Nduka Junior underlined the shared objective of both teams – to secure qualification – and emphasized that hard work is the key to achieving that goal.

Remo Stars conducted their mandatory training session at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, setting the stage for the epic clash scheduled for Sunday.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede conveyed the team's readiness to take on Medeama SC, acknowledging the Ghanaian champions' esteemed status and the challenges that come with it.

He revealed that Remo Stars' biggest challenge lies in the limited information available about their opponents, but the team remains determined to make the most of the opportunity and put forth their best performance.

Coach Ogunmodede acknowledged the contrasting positions of the two teams – Medeama SC as Ghanaian champions and Remo Stars as Nigerian Premier League runners-up – and affirmed his team's understanding of the task at hand.

With optimism and resolve, Remo Stars is poised to bring their best to the field, knowing the significance of the challenge that awaits them.