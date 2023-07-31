4 hours ago

Remo Stars FC coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, is bracing for a challenging match as his Nigerian side is set to face the Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, in the first round of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Despite having little knowledge about Medeama SC, Ogunmodede recognizes that underestimating them would be a mistake.

He acknowledged that while Medeama may not have the same household recognition as giants like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, their recent league victory by a points difference of 5 demonstrates their strength on the field.

The Remo Stars coach emphasized that this makes them a formidable opponent, and his team needs to be well-prepared for the encounter.

However, Ogunmodede exuded confidence in his team's capabilities and hinted at having a strategic plan in place to give his squad an advantage in the crucial clash.

"I have something that will favor my team going into this tie. I am a very experienced coach, and I'm looking forward to an entertaining fixture," he added.

Medeama SC will host Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg, followed by the second leg in Nigeria.

The first preliminary round matches are scheduled from 18th to 20th August for the first leg and 25th to 27th August for the second leg.

The winner of this tie will then face Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

As both teams prepare for this crucial clash, football fans can anticipate an exciting and closely contested match between the Nigerian and Ghanaian clubs.