As the stage is set for the eagerly anticipated clash between Nigerian outfit Remo Stars and Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars' coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, is exuding confidence in his team's capabilities.

The two teams are poised to face off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, marking their inaugural appearances in the competition and setting the scene for a riveting encounter.

Despite their relative newness to the African football landscape, Ogunmodede is resolute in his team's preparation and has unwavering faith in their potential.

He expressed his optimism, emphasizing that they have the necessary qualities to triumph over Medeama. Ogunmodede further outlined that Remo Stars have formulated a game plan that they are eager to execute on the pitch.

"Yes, we have what it takes to beat Medeama. It is the reason why we are here. We also have a our game plan and we'll see how it goes," Daniel Ogunmodede stated ahead of the game.

In a similar vein, Medeama SC is entering the match with a strong sense of confidence, aspiring to clinch a victory on home turf.

The team aims to script a historic chapter in front of their fervent Ghanaian supporters.

Drawing upon their previous African football experience, particularly in the CAF Confederation Cup of 2015 and 2017, where they made it to the group stage, Medeama is poised to leverage their know-how to secure favorable results against Remo Stars.

As the two teams prepare to clash on Sunday, football enthusiasts and fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama on the pitch. After the initial encounter, Medeama SC will travel to Nigeria for the second leg of this intriguing CAF Champions League matchup.