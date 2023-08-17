1 hour ago

Kunle Soname, the owner of Remo Stars, has openly acknowledged his club's significant challenge as they prepare to take on Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round tie.

The Nigerian club is set to face the Ghanaian champions in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

While speaking about the upcoming match, Soname recognized the formidable form that Medeama displayed in the previous season.

He highlighted the strengths of the Ghanaian club, even though Remo Stars may not be as familiar with them as with traditional Ghanaian powerhouses like Kotoko and Hearts.

"We know the traditional clubs like Kotoko and Hearts, but not so much about Medeama, just aware they beat Hearts by 5-1, which is quite instructive, and also know that they won the league by a 5-point margin," Soname stated.

Despite the challenge, Soname expressed his team's approach and expectations.

He mentioned that Remo Stars have not made any special preparations for the game, opting to play their normal style.

He also mentioned their arrival on Saturday, emphasizing that the weather conditions are similar and will not affect their performance.

"We can't target beating Medeama in Ghana because we know it will be a tough game, but all I can expect from my boys is to do well on Sunday," Soname outlined.

As the two clubs prepare to clash in the first leg, the football community eagerly awaits the outcome of this CAF Champions League encounter. The return leg is scheduled to take place in Nigeria in the following week.