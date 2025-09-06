1 hour ago

Beatrice Annangfio, a presidential staffer, has dismissed claims that the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was politically driven, stating that her legal disputes with businessman Daniel Ofori long predate the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, September 6, 2025, she explained that Ofori had a long-standing legal history with Justice Torkornoo, dating back to her tenure as a High Court judge.

“The petitioner, Daniel Ofori, is not a new person to the removed CJ. He is by far one of the richest businessmen we have in Ghana and a frequent litigant. He has had issues with Madam Gertrude Torkornoo even when she was a High Court judge,” she said.

Madam Annangfio further pointed out that Ofori had previously taken legal action against Ecobank, pursuing the case through various levels of the judiciary, from the High Court to the Supreme Court and even requesting a review.

“Daniel Ofori later argued that given their history and certain comments made by Justice Torkornoo in other cases, she was likely to be biased against him in any future matter involving Ecobank,” she said.

The presidential staffer stressed that suggesting the NDC orchestrated Justice Torkornoo’s removal is inaccurate and unfair.

“It cannot be that the NDC came to power, and within four months, it was on our agenda to remove the Chief Justice,” she added.