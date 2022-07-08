1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party has ordered the removal of all billboards of aspirants in the upcoming National Delegates elections.

According to the party, the decision was arrived at after a meeting by the National Council of the Party.

In the Greater Accra Region, for instance, billboards and posters of candidates have flooded streets ahead of the elections.

The election is scheduled between 15th to 17th of July at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a communiqué signed by its Director of Communications, the party warned candidates against extravagant politicking.

“In aid of moving internal party contests towards National Election standards, and given the fact that the Electoral College for the upcoming National Officers Elections is known to all the contestants, the NPP has fashioned additional rules of campaign conduct to govern the activities of candidates for the impending National Annual Delegates Conference.”

The National Council of the Party, at its meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, gave the following directives;

1) Immediate removal of all billboards and advertising in public places within the National and Regional capitals.

2) A complete ban on excessive noise making and jamborees such as brass-band and other musical groups, at the conference venue, from 12 midday on Friday 15th July 2022 until after the Conference.

3) No mobilization of supporters of Candidates to the Conference.

4) No display of paraphernalia of Candidates within the Venue and its environs.

5) There shall be strict enforcement of security protocols. To this end, ONLY delegates and accredited persons would be allowed access to the Venue.

6) There shall be strict enforcement of all Covid-19 protocols. Vaccination cards would be inspected.

7) There shall be no sharing of personal items of Candidates at the Conference.

8) Transportation to the Conference Venue shall be made available to convey delegates from their hotels and hostels.

9) Candidates shall be circumspect in their choice of slogans, messaging, and media use, including traditional and social media.

”It is the expectation that all Candidates, Supporters and Party Members would observe these additional Rules for a smooth and successful Conference,” it added.

Source: citifmonline