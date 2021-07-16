9 minutes ago

Technical Director of Stade Rennais F.C, Florian Maurice says that his side were competing with Dutch Champions Ajax and some English Premier League teams for the Ghanaian player.

The ambitious French club have their man now after paying a record 15 million Euros with 6 million in add ons.

The 19 year old forward has signed a five year deal that will keep him at the ambitious French Ligue 1 side for five years.

He snubbed overtures from the likes of Ajax who have chased him all summer with reports from Holland even indicating that he has a medical with the Amsterdam club after Nordsjaelland had agreed a fee with the Dutch side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was in good form for his Danish side in the Sulerliga where he scored ten goals and provided eight assist but has decided to seek a new challenge.

Speaking after his signing , Technical Director of Stade Rennais F.C, Florian Maurice says they needed to strengthen their attack:

“We wanted to strengthen our attack. He is a player capable of evolving both sideways and in the center as well. He scores goals and knows how to make the last pass. He has enormous qualities, he has speed and percussion. He can make differences. It was important for us to bring an additional offensive weapon to the team. This is good news for the club. He is a great rookie because he is a player who was in demand. We managed to do what was necessary to attract him to Rennes. Which at first was not necessarily obvious. We were competing with clubs like Ajax and others in the Premier League. We show that we are able to attract players of this standing. It’s a satisfaction for the whole club.

I have known him since he was in Denmark. He's a player we've followed all season. Now he's going to have to work and get up to speed because he doesn't know Ligue 1 Uber Eats. It's a tough championship. It's up to him to fit in well. He has some notions of French so it can go quite quickly. "