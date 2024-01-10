4 hours ago

Despite reported interest from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in signing Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu, there is no official bid on the table as of now, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

The interest in Seidu is said to be concrete, with ongoing negotiations, but a formal offer has not been submitted.

Speculations are circulating that Seidu may have played his final game for Clermont, and there's potential for him to join Stade Rennais after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier reports by Ouest France first revealed Stade Rennais' substantial interest in the 23-year-old Ghanaian international.

While discussions have started, the absence of a formal offer at this point raises questions about the possibility of Seidu becoming a Stade Rennais player and his potential departure from Clermont Foot, where he has showcased versatility in both central defense and as a right-back.

Seidu has featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches this season, demonstrating his adaptability on the field.

The situation also prompts inquiries about Clermont Foot's stance on parting with one of their standout players as they aim to secure their place in Ligue 1.