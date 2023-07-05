1 hour ago

A private legal practitioner Mr Kofi Bentil has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refurbishing the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

He says this newly-refurbished facility will be one of the best legacies of President Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post, Mr Bentil who is also a Vice President of Imani Africa said “Note that JB Danquah’s nephew renovated Kwame Nkrumah’s library and mausoleum. Ghanaians are not so divided! many times we show true maturity and sophistication. Congrats Mr. President this will be one of your best legacies.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 4th July 2023, commissioned the renovated and modernized Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a year after he cut the sod for the commencement of work on the project.

The Park, which was built in 1991 and opened to the public in 1992, in the time of the 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency the late Jerry John Rawlings, had not seen any renovation since then, resulting in significant deterioration of the edifice, the President said.

He said it is for this reason that he instructed the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, to close it down temporarily for renovation to be undertaken.

“It is gratifying to note that the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has not only been renovated, but it has also been completely modernised to befit the status of the final resting place of the man who led us to independence in 1957, and became Ghana’s first President, the justly-celebrated Kwame Nkrumah.

“The Park now has facilities including a presidential library, receptive facility, mini-amphitheater, restaurant, freedom wall, and a digitalised payment and access system. The mausoleum has also been fully refurbished, with the tombstone upgraded, and the museum expanded with an audiovisual tunnel,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

There is also an upgraded VVIP lounge, expanded recreational area, a modernized gift shop, and a fountain area with synchronised audiovisuals, the first of its kind in West Africa.

The president further indicated that the thirty million cedi (GH¢30million) modernised Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is in line with plans by Government to make the Park one of the best tourism and heritage attractions in West Africa.

“As the outstanding pan-Africanist of his generation, the burial site of Dr. Nkrumah must be appropriate to his status and exceptional contribution to the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism,” he said.