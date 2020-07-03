3 hours ago

Renowned surgeon at the Trust Hospital in Accra, Dr. Richard Kisser has joined the list of health professionals in the country to succumb to the fast-spreading deadly Coronavirus.

A statement from the hospital revealed that he passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

“We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon, Dr. Richard Kisser. The sad event occurred on Thursday 2nd of July 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the facility noted.

Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule was also reported to have died of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in April this year.

Medical Superintendent of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi, Dr. Harry Boateng died on June 13; a few days after he complained of being unwell.

Read the full statement:

Ghanaweb