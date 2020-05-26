4 hours ago

The Rent Control Department is to begin writing tenancy agreement for Landlords and Tenants in the coming months, that’s according to the Chief Rent Officer Twumasi Ampofo.

The move is to reduce tensions between landlords and tenants which have existed over the years.

It comes after a tenant was shot dead by a landlord at Ofankor in Accra on Sunday. The landlord who had gone to the house with a gun to forcibly eject the tenant claims he shot him in self-defence. The police are investigating the incident with the landlord in custody.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, the Chief Rent officer said reports of abuse of tenants by landlords over the years has inspired the upcoming legislation.

“In the existing situation, Tenancy agreements benefit landlords a lot than the tenant. Now the ministry has realized that and a standard agreement has been drafted that benefits both parties.

“We will draft the tenancy agreement for the landlord and tenants. The rent control department and the ministry will now write the tenancy agreement for both landlord and tenant and that will benefit both parties. The current regulation is not stringent enough and if nothing is done about it, one day landlords will insist that you kill guineafowl for them every Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police say it is aware of reports that the house of the landlord who shot his tenant has been torched but no arrests have been made.