1 hour ago

Patrick Allotey has rendered an unqualified apology for assaulting a football fan on Sunday during the Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko clash last Sunday.

After the Hearts vs Kotoko game, a video emerged where the boxer Patrick Allotey is seen in a hot confrontation with the victim after which he ended up landing some jabs on his face resulting in deep cut wounds to the victim's face.

Michael Siaw after being assaulted by the boxer quickly reported the case to the Odorkor Police station where the case is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile the boxer in an interview on Fox Fm, says that he was in the wrong and has pleaded with everyone to forgive him.

"I will like to apologize to all listeners because, what has happened has already happened and once I have used my hands on someone, I goofed and whatever explanation I give will not wash, and people will not understand me. I will like to apologize to everyone and assure that what happened will not happen again".he told Fox Fm.

Patrick Allotey who is a WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion, says he went to the Stadium to support his friend Christopher Nettey who is a right back for Kotoko and also confessed that he is a Kotoko fan.

"I came to the stadium because of Christopher Nettey, I am a Kotoko fan and he is a friend of mine. I don't usually watch football matches but I came because of Christopher Nettey"he added.