3 hours ago

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development says the issue of dwindling fish stock cannot be addressed within a short period of time.

According to the Ministry, the challenge of depleting fish stock started years ago, therefore resolving it requires ample time.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Fisheries Minister, Moses Anim stressed that government will do all it can to implement measures aimed at fixing the problem.

“Where we are, and looking at the past two decades and beyond, and from 1990 that we began seeing this problem, it will not take a short-term to solve or restock the problem and not even medium-term. It is going to be a long-term affair, and therefore you need to implement those measures concurrently.”

Source: citifmonline