1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has thrown a challenge to members of the media, to ensure true and accurate reportage on all things Covid-19.

The president said this when he addressed the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRIMPAG) and the National Media Commission (NMC), at the Jubilee House at his invitation as part of efforts of his government to consult all identifiable groups in the country on the way forward with regard to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President first observed that the media has been for government, “an invaluable ally”. “An invaluable ally on two fronts,” the President said.

Firstly, “in helping to get the information and education out there to the citizenry of our country about this new menace to the progress on the human race” and secondly and equally important “is your roles as the vehicle of accountability. I am a strong believer that in all circumstances, even in the conduct of war, governments and public officials should be held accountable for what they do and you are the vehicles for accountability in our society and that is how it should be” President Akufo-Addo posited.

“One thing that is important though is that there should be accuracy in what you convey, that is critical. Different perspectives, different views, different conclusions, on certain facts are inevitable, it is but of the whole process of being human, we cannot all have the sale head, God did not make it that way but we can agree on facts and as much as possible when it comes to public discourse, the truth, the accuracy of what is pervade is very critical, especially in an emergency of this nature where the slightest misinformation, slightest inaccuracy, misinterpretation can lead to a lot of grieve, and difficulty” President Akufo-Addo added.

Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, addressing the President on behalf of the media delegation noted that the media fraternity is deeply in the debt of the President for his invitation extended to them to meet with him. He accepted the admonishing of the President to the media to ensure accurate reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Our assurance to the government is that we will do whatever we need to do to support the government in making sure that the people of this country come out of this pandemic stronger they were before” the NMC Chairman, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said.