1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah has reportedly presented his report for his final season in charge of the club to the erstwhile board.

As the tenure of Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, draws to a close, there is anticipation and uncertainty regarding his future with the club.

Reports suggest that Amponsah recently presented a report on his leadership to the Board of Directors.

During his time as CEO since his appointment in 2020, Amponsah has played a key role in driving the operations and strategic direction of Asante Kotoko.

However, with his three-year contract coming to an end, it is unclear whether his contract will be renewed or if a new CEO will be appointed.

In recent weeks, there have been discussions about the dissolution of the board and management team, reportedly at the behest of the club's life patron, Otumfuor.

This has added to the speculation surrounding the future leadership of Asante Kotoko.

Currently, the focus is on the selection of a new board and planning for the upcoming season. These discussions will likely shape the direction and structure of the club moving forward.

The decisions made will have a significant impact on Asante Kotoko's future and the continued development of the club.