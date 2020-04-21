1 hour ago

The Executive Chairman Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko is considering appointing highly-rated football administrator Nana Yaw Amponsah as Chief Executive officer of the club.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based radio station Fox FM, Dr. Kwame Kyei is considering the 36-year-old football administrator to steer affairs and run the day-to-day administration of the Porcupine Warriors.

Reports in the local media suggest that club's CEO Mr. George Amoako is facing the sack after the club incurred financial losses during his tenure of office.

It is believed that the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has been holding talks with Mr. Amponsah over the abovementioned position at the two-CAF Champions League winners.

Mr. Amponsah was among the five candidates that battled for the Ghana FA Presidential seat last year but lost to Kurt Okraku.

He was reportedly joining Hearts of Oak after losing the 2019 Ghana FA Presidential elections.