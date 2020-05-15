2 hours ago

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress to report their allegations of voter suppression to the Police for investigations.

According to the Communications Manager for the CDD Paul Abrampah, voter suppression is a crime and should be investigated by the police if backed by evidence.

It comes after the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo accused President Akufo-Addo of conniving with the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to rig the December polls.

“The President seeing defeat staring glaringly at him, he is in conjunction with the Jean Mensa led EC and the Ken Attafuah led NIA desperately scheming to rig the 2020 elections and hold on to power at all cost.

“Not even the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in which requires that we pull together for our collective survival as a nation are enough to deter the actors of this plot from their ungodly act,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said at a press conference Thursday.

Speaking on Morning Starr Friday, the CDD spokesperson said the Police are better placed to bring finality to matters of such nature.

“Voter suppression is a crime and allegations of criminality should be given to the CID to investigate so I expect that the NDC after making these allegations should report to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling NPP has dismissed claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is conniving with the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to rig the 2020 polls.

The campaign manager for the NPP Peter Mac Manu told a news conference in Accra the President can win the polls on his own merit.

“NDC must be reminded that the NPP, as an opposition party, beat the NDC in 2026 and by the largest margin ever in Ghana’s history against an incumbent President in Ghana’s history. It is not the fault of any Ghanaian that the NDC chose to bring back as their presidential candidate for 2020, the very man at whose hands the NDC suffered their biggest defeat in history,” he said.

He added: “It is not the fault of NPP that the NDC chose to bring back as their 2020 presidential candidate, the very same man who gave Ghana the worst economic growth performance since 1994. We do not need the EC to rig an election in our favour. A government that has put 1.3 million children to school, who, if NDC were in power, would be on the streets, does not need an election to be rigged in its favour”.