2 hours ago

The Baba Yara Stadium may have been refurbished recently but it appears all is not well with the edifice as reports gathered indicates that the pitch is faulty with the recent downpour.

The Stadium was closed down for more than a year for refurbishment and the facility was recently commissioned by the Sports Minister for use but reports filed by Kumasi based OTEC FM indicates that the pitch has been badly exposed with the heavy rains recently.

Close sources have indicated to Kumasi-based OTEC FM that Baba Yara Sports Stadium may not be available for the start of the Ghana Premier League due to problems that need urgent attention.

It is believed the heavy downpours in recent days have exposed the quality of work done.

According to the sources, the pitch was flooded instead of the water draining through the drainage on the pitch during the rainfall and as such, works have begun to fix it.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko ,King Faisal and other clubs have taken a huge sigh of relief with the opening of the facility as the last few years they have been traveling to play their matches else where.