1 hour ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly ready to commit his International future to the Black Stars of Ghana after being capped by the Three Lions of England.

According to local media reports, the 20 year old winger who was on holidays in Ghana and visited the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister and the GFA boss has been disgusted by the recent racial abuses hurled at Black players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 finals against Italy.

Whiles in Ghana he attended a series of events including watching the Ga Matse derby between Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics.

He presented the President with a signed a Chelsea jersey with his number twenty and name emblazoned at the back.

The winger helped Chelsea lift the UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Manchester City in Porto although he did not play in the finals but scored twice in the Champions League for Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi was born and raised in Wandsworth, Greater London and is the younger brother of non-League striker Bradley Hudson-Odoi and the second son of former Hearts of Oak Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Odoi.

He was called up by the England under-21 team for the first time in March 2019.

A few days later, following injury to some of the senior squad players, he was called up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

He made his debut on 22 March as a 70th-minute substitute in a 5–0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium.

Despite playing for England he can still switch nationality and represent Ghana since he has not made more than three appearances for England and is still under the age of 21.

The winger was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for his Euro 2020 squad and will certainly be having second thoughts about representing England with how tight competition is as compared to Ghana.

He made a total of 32 appearances across all competitions scoring four goals for the blues and providing six assists.